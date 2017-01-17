Blood donations saved her life, and now this Redlands girl is giving back
Keely Proctor, 15, of Redlands, center, laughs with her mom Terri, left, as Donor Specialist Renee Sedillo readies Keely for her blood donation at LifeStream in San Bernardino Saturday. At the age of 8, Proctor fell from a ski lift and had to undergo five surgeries, using 30 units of blood.
