Big Bear man convicted of stabbing neighbor to death
SAN BERNARDINO >> A Big Bear City man on trial for the fatal stabbing of 31-year-old Seth Fenderlander in May learned his fate in a San Bernardino County Superior Courtroom Monday. Joseph Andrew Vaughn, 46, was convicted of First Degree murder and the use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
