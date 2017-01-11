Beyond Wonderland Announces 2017 Ticket Sale, Venue Change
Returning to its roots at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA, -- Friday, Mar. 24 and Saturday, Mar. 25 -- 2017's festival will be featuring broadened production and a new stage. Since 2013, the event's SoCal edition has taken place at San Bernardino's larger San Manuel Amphitheater.
