AWAC faces its biggest challenge yet

14 hrs ago Read more: The Alpenhorn News

On January 30, 2017, a trial has been scheduled at San Bernardino Superior Court in a complaint filed on April 25, 2014, by the Arrowhead Woods Architectural Committee against property owner Hermine Murra for allegedly cutting down ten living trees without its permission. According to documents obtained by The Alpenhorn News , the Arrowhead Woods Architectural Committee's second amended complaint seeks to restrain Murra from cutting down trees and/or constructing improvements without AWAC's permission; $87,340 in damages, the value of ten trees; for breach of contract; $898.00 in additional damage; and attorney fees.

