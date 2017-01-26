Alleged beating, kidnapping, carjacking leads to police chase and jail for San Bernardino man
SAN BERNARDINO >> A San Bernardino man was in jail Friday night after allegedly beating his girlfriend, kidnapping the baby she was sitting, stealing her car and leading police on a chase. Carlos Valenzuela, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, child endangerment, carjacking, domestic violence and evading police, said San Bernardino police Lt.
