Agencies remind visitors not to trash mountains

11 hrs ago

After the Christmas snowstorm and traffic disaster aftermath, the residents of the mountain communities reached out to their county representatives to do something. On Wednesday December 28, many government agencies got together and tried to educate the public by holding a press conference to ask visitors to come prepared and take home everything they bring.

