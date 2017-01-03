Adventure Passes Valid Through February

Due to the lack of available 2017 annual Adventure Passes, forest visitors using standard amenity recreation fee sites within the Los Padres, Angeles, San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forests can display their expired 2016 annual passes until February 28. The 2017 annual Adventure Pass will be available for purchase beginning March 1. Individuals not in possession of an expired 2016 annual pass can purchase a daily pass for $5. Visitors without a pass could be issued a citation by patrol officers.

