'A shining example': Ginger Ontiveros selected as VVC Foundation's 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame winner

Described as “an effective and inspirational leader” and “a genuinely caring and passionate person,” Victor Valley College Foundation's 2017 Alumni Hall of Fame winner is a woman whose work has benefited people across the High Desert - former Foundation Executive Director Ginger Ontiveros. A handful of nominations for Ontiveros were sent to the Foundation, coming from other local professionals who've worked with her over the years, from her days as an administrative assistant for the Victorville Chamber of Commerce, to becoming the youngest general manager of the Tanger Corp. in 1994 and her 15 years with the VVC Foundation.

