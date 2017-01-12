6 arrested for allegedly running illegal marijuana dispensary in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO >> Six people who San Bernardino County sheriff's detectives believe operated an illegal marijuana dispensary were arrested on suspicion of illegal marijuana sales and other crimes Tuesday in San Bernardino. The suspects are Anthony Edward Alberto, 42, of San Bernardino; Jesus Alfredo Vargas, 23, of Colton; Andrew Lee Finch, 22, of San Bernardino; Aaron Jovan Sallis, 36, of San Bernardino; Johnathan Zachary Hurley, 22, of San Bernardino; and Jacqueline Stephanie Rico, 22, of San Bernardino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.