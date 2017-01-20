4th of July has been problematic for Upland for a century
It seems a few weeks before the annual fireworks show each year, City Council members often announce they are a few dollars short in making the big bang show possible. Fearing a quiet Fourth and angry citizens, they do find a way to make it work.
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rage against the machine to play the barn in sa...
|Mon
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam san bernardino october 2017 eddie ved...
|Mon
|cypress hill
|1
|pearl jam cypress hill smokeout 2017 judgment n...
|Mon
|cypress hill
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mon
|Chosen Traveler
|32,719
|In fight against gangs, Ontario has outpaced Po... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Lupito
|87
|Inland Empire residents rally, march against Tr...
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|2
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 22
|Red Foreman
|237
