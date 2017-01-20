2017 homeless count in Upland to aid in citya s new approach
San Bernardino County CEO Greg Devereaux, left, and Philip Mangano, the former “homeless czar” under both President's George Bush and Barack Obama, interview Misty, 43, a chronic homeless woman during the San Bernardino County Point-In-Time Homeless Count, along Foothill Boulevard in Upland, CA., Thursday, January 26, 2017. The Point-in-Time Homeless Count is a one day street based and service based count and survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals to identify how many people are homeless in the San Bernardino County.
