2017 homeless count in Upland to aid in citya s new approach

San Bernardino County CEO Greg Devereaux, left, and Philip Mangano, the former “homeless czar” under both President's George Bush and Barack Obama, interview Misty, 43, a chronic homeless woman during the San Bernardino County Point-In-Time Homeless Count, along Foothill Boulevard in Upland, CA., Thursday, January 26, 2017. The Point-in-Time Homeless Count is a one day street based and service based count and survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals to identify how many people are homeless in the San Bernardino County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.