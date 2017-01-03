2 men arrested in Highland on suspicion of possessing stolen vehicle
HIGHLAND >> Deputies shortly after noon Sunday arrested two San Bernardino men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Marcelino Bravo, 37, and Noel Ochoa, 33, were arrested after being stopped near the intersection of 9th Street and Newcomb Street in Highland, a few blocks east of where the stolen vehicle was reported seen about 12:07 p.m. Bravo, the passenger in the vehicle, ran from deputies after the traffic stop, the news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|forum DOA
|236
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|17 hr
|Foghorn Leghorn
|82
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Now_What-
|7,051
|Police Officers are overpaid and uneducated. (Feb '06)
|Jan 6
|Originalgangasmokin
|87
|Pizza Man shot at The Four Seasons (Apr '09)
|Jan 6
|Shelley shell
|13
|House of Stereo - 456 W Foothill
|Jan 5
|Randy
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jan 5
|Anonymous
|32,705
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC