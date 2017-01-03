2 men arrested in Highland on suspici...

2 men arrested in Highland on suspicion of possessing stolen vehicle

13 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

HIGHLAND >> Deputies shortly after noon Sunday arrested two San Bernardino men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. Marcelino Bravo, 37, and Noel Ochoa, 33, were arrested after being stopped near the intersection of 9th Street and Newcomb Street in Highland, a few blocks east of where the stolen vehicle was reported seen about 12:07 p.m. Bravo, the passenger in the vehicle, ran from deputies after the traffic stop, the news release states.

