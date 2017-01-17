1 dead in San Bernardino shooting near senior apartments
A syringe can be seen under clothing found at the scene where a person was shot to death early Monday outside a senior apartment complex near East Gilbert Street and North Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino. SAN BERNARDINO >> Police are searching for the shooter who gunned down a man early this morning outside a senior apartment complex in San Bernardino, police said.
