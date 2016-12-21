Why the U.S. Post Office chose Chino ...

Why the U.S. Post Office chose Chino to debut new love stamp

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

The stamp features an illustration of a plane skywriting the word “love.” In fact, the postal service named it “Love Skywriting.” On Jan. 7, a plane will take off from Chino Airport , 7000 Merrill Ave., to re-create the image in the sky. The formal unveiling of the stamp takes place at the Planes of Fame Museum at noon, followed by the skywriting demonstration.

