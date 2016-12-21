Victorville Looking Ahead: Establishing the future
The city's forward progress in the new year will be somewhat defined by its ability to successfully re-energize a past gem. For two years, a community group has pushed plans to return the Old Town neighborhood to its former glory, and city officials have more recently worked alongside them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|32,684
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|4 hr
|davy
|61
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Tue
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Mon
|Ene
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Lori
|3
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|45
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC