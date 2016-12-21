This is how San Bernardino officials are working to address 2016a s homicide surge

SAN BERNARDINO >> On the evening of Dec. 15, Luis Sanchez Aguinaga had just pulled up to his San Bernardino home after wrapping up a long day of laying flooring. His wife, Elizabeth Lorenzano, and her mother, heard the familiar sound of his car park on the street and they expected him to walk through the front door in just a few minutes.

