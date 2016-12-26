Syria's fate matters; U.S. must act
Sick people wait to be evacuated from a rebel-held sector of eastern Aleppo, Syria, on Dec. 16. REUTERS / Abdalrhman Ismail The words "never again" ring hollow as the city of Aleppo, Syria, has fallen to regime forces of Bashar Assad. A brutal siege that has ground on for years was finally brought to a bloody end by a surge of Russian air power, Iranian shock troops and assorted regional militia fighters.
