Sheriff's volunteers provide 'Feasts for Families'

Santa put in an appearance at the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station as expected last Friday afternoon, just in time to hand out toys to all the boys and girls attending the Sheriff's Department's tenth annual Feasts for Families event. Sheriff's volunteers, assisted by fire personnel and other community minded volunteers, handed out holiday meal gift boxes and toys to 28 local families in need of some extra holiday cheer.

