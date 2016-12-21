Sheriff's volunteers provide 'Feasts for Families'
Santa put in an appearance at the Twin Peaks Sheriff's Station as expected last Friday afternoon, just in time to hand out toys to all the boys and girls attending the Sheriff's Department's tenth annual Feasts for Families event. Sheriff's volunteers, assisted by fire personnel and other community minded volunteers, handed out holiday meal gift boxes and toys to 28 local families in need of some extra holiday cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Trojan
|32,676
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|5 hr
|annonymous
|228
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|32
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|45
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|Sat
|heyhaileexo
|8
|Girl looking to trade with girl
|Sat
|heyhaileexo
|1
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC