San BernardinoTwo men shot, wounded outside San Bernardino discount mall
Police believe two men shot Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, outside a San Bernardino discount store might have shot at each other, but neither victim was cooperating with police to provide a clear picture of what happened, said San Bernardino police Lt. Adam Affrunti.
