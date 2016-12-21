San BernardinoTwo men shot, wounded o...

San BernardinoTwo men shot, wounded outside San Bernardino discount mall

19 hrs ago

Police believe two men shot Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, outside a San Bernardino discount store might have shot at each other, but neither victim was cooperating with police to provide a clear picture of what happened, said San Bernardino police Lt. Adam Affrunti.

