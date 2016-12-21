San Bernardino man leads deputies on pursuit after reported domestic violence attack

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> A San Bernardino man accused of attacking his girlfriend several times over the course of a day and then leading deputies on a pursuit is expected to be in court Thursday, officials said. Jordan Robledo, 22, who was already on felony probation for a previous conviction, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, making criminal threats, felony vandalism and felon evading, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said.

