San Bernardino man leads deputies on ...

San Bernardino man leads deputies on pursuit after reported domestic violence attack

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> A San Bernardino man accused of attacking his girlfriend several times over the course of a day and then leading deputies on a pursuit is expected to be in court Thursday, officials said. Jordan Robledo, 22, who was already on felony probation for a previous conviction, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, making criminal threats, felony vandalism and felon evading, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Anonymous 32,684
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 7 hr davy 61
Poll Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08) Tue JohnDoe909 47
Nortenos in San Bernardino Mon Ene 1
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) Mon Lori 3
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Dec 25 annonymous 228
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) Dec 24 unsure 45
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,066

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC