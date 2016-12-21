San Bernardino man denies spray painting Redlands police vehicles, leading officers on pursuit
REDLANDS >> A San Bernardino man pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading after he allegedly spray painted several Redlands police vehicles then led officers on a chase through Redlands where he allegedly rammed into one police unit, officials said. Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 22, officers noticed a man acting suspiciously outside the police annex at Vine Street and Cajon Boulevard, according to police officials.
