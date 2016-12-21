San Bernardino man arrested as suspect in Calimesa attempted kidnapping
Riverside County sheriff's deputies on Thursday, Dec. 29, arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion that he tried to kidnap two young girls in Calimesa. Luis Lozano of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to online jail records.
