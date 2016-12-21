San Bernardino County Expands Workforce Development to City of San Bernardino

"We're honored to provide these vital services as part of our steadfast commitment to the City of San Bernardino and its residents," San Bernardino, CA - The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board is proud to announce the expansion of its employment and training services to include the City of San Bernardino as part of a plan approved today by the County's Board of Supervisors. The move follows a request made to the county by the state this past fall to provide job training and assistance to San Bernardino City residents under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act .

