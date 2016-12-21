San Bernardino County Expands Workfor...

San Bernardino County Expands Workforce Development to City of San Bernardino

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Inland Empire California

"We're honored to provide these vital services as part of our steadfast commitment to the City of San Bernardino and its residents," San Bernardino, CA - The San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board is proud to announce the expansion of its employment and training services to include the City of San Bernardino as part of a plan approved today by the County's Board of Supervisors. The move follows a request made to the county by the state this past fall to provide job training and assistance to San Bernardino City residents under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,671
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) 6 hr unsure 45
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) 13 hr heyhaileexo 8
Girl looking to trade with girl 13 hr heyhaileexo 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Fri Trump your President 25
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Dec 17 Now_What- 7,045
Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11) Dec 16 Summit Orthodontics 18
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,631

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC