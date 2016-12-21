Rental unit, if you can find one, up 6.7% from 2015
Rents for the Inland area grew 6.7 percent in November compared with the same month in 2015, with apartment occupancy at nearly 97 percent, according to data-collection analysis by Axiometrics. The year-over-year increase put the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario area second for 12-month November rent growth in 25 metropolitan markets, only exceeded by the red-hot Sacramento-Roseville area with an 11.3 percent increase, Axiometrics said.
