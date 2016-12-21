Relief fund has provided $72K in assistance to Blue Cut Fire victims

SAN BERNARDINO – Through a grant provided by the Inland Empire United Way, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County has been diligently working to provide disaster relief for victims of the Blue Cut Fire this holiday season. The blaze, which began Aug. 16 in the Cajon Pass and burned over 36,200 acres, 105 homes and 216 buildings, left many families in need of assistance.

