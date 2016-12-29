Prosecutors want Amazon to let 'Alexa' talk after Echo is found at Arkansas murder scene
Amazon's Echo speaker, which responds to voice commands, is seen last year in New York. A prosecutor investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a hot tub wants to expand the probe to include a potential new kind of evidence: the suspect's Amazon Echo smart speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|44 min
|Anonymous
|32,688
|Donaldson company
|1 hr
|Nicholasville
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|8 hr
|EVille Ed
|62
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Tue
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Mon
|Ene
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Lori
|3
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC