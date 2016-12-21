Police pursuit of armed robbers goes ...

Police pursuit of armed robbers goes from San Bernardino to Victoria Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Three men believed to have robbed a San Bernardino store at gunpoint led police on a chase, at one point driving through Victoria Gardens and Christmas shoppers at 40 mph, police said. The call of an armed robbery at the Verizon store, 4004 University Parkway, came in just after 10 a.m., San Bernardino police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,671
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) 6 hr unsure 45
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) 13 hr heyhaileexo 8
Girl looking to trade with girl 13 hr heyhaileexo 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Fri Trump your President 25
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Dec 17 Now_What- 7,045
Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11) Dec 16 Summit Orthodontics 18
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC