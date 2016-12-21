Ontario couple paid the price to get ...

Ontario couple paid the price to get treatment for mentally ill son

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

For more than two years, Anthony and Cynthia Hernandez desperately sought treatment for their mentally ill son to curb his paranoid delusions and violent tendencies. Between March 2012 and July 2014, Aaron Dominic Hernandez had been admitted eight times to Canyon Ridge Hospital in Chino for psychiatric evaluation, only to be released shortly thereafter each time, the longest stay being 12 days.

San Bernardino, CA

