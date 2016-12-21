Most Influential 2016: Hussam Ayloush

Most Influential 2016: Hussam Ayloush

Bio: Ayloush, a lifelong civil rights activist and community organizer, has served as CAIR-LA's executive director for 18 years. He received a bachelor's in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and left his career in aerospace engineering to work with CAIR.

