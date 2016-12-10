Moreno ValleyBig stories didn't go as expected
A year ago, Press-Enterprise reporters examined at the biggest local stories of 2015 and looked at how they might develop in 2016. The story: On Dec. 2, 2015, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire at at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|4 hr
|Splits2898
|66
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|Brew In
|32,690
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Provider
|22
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Dec 27
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Dec 26
|Ene
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Dec 26
|Lori
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC