Modern Heroes: Adult Toy Store Employees Fend Off Armed Robber By Throwing Products
This is security cam footage from the Lotions & Lace adult toy store in San Bernardino, California. It features an armed would-be robber who fails to rob because the two employees start yelling and throwing sex toys at him .
