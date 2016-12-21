Mevlut Mert Altintasa iPhone unlocked by Russian investigators in assassination case: Report

Russian authorities have reportedly succeeded in unlocking an Apple iPhone owned by the off-duty police officer who shot and killed its ambassador to Turkey at an art show in Ankara last week as investigators look for potential links to terrorism. Both Russian and Turkish authorities sought the contents of the gunman's iPhone in the aftermath of the Dec. 19 shooting, but a 4-digit passcode initially prevented the device from being unlocked, according to an article published by MacReports this week.

