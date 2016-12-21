Marine Struck, Killed While Helping Driver in Rollover Crash

Enrico Antonio Rojo, 29, of Ontario, was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, while he stopped to assist a suspected drunken driver in a rollover crash off the 10 Freeway in Loma Linda. A 29-year-old Marine was struck and killed early Monday while he stopped to help a suspected drunken driver who had been in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway in Loma Linda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.