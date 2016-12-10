Man Assaulted with Baseball Bat and Later Threatened
Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael David Broadfoot, 37, former resident of Running Springs, reported to be a current resident of San Bernardino, on December 20, charging him with assault and terrorist threats. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, it was related that on December 10, the victim had been in the San Bernardino area and had contact with Broadfoot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Alpenhorn News.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Splits2898
|66
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Brew In
|32,690
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Provider
|22
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Dec 27
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Dec 26
|Ene
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Dec 26
|Lori
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC