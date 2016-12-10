Man Assaulted with Baseball Bat and L...

Man Assaulted with Baseball Bat and Later Threatened

Sheriff's deputies arrested Michael David Broadfoot, 37, former resident of Running Springs, reported to be a current resident of San Bernardino, on December 20, charging him with assault and terrorist threats. In a statement to The Alpenhorn News by a Sheriff's Department spokesperson, it was related that on December 10, the victim had been in the San Bernardino area and had contact with Broadfoot.

