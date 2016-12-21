Loma Linda-area standoff suspect face...

Loma Linda-area standoff suspect faces burglary, gun, drug charges

A day after a shotgun-toting man held deputies at bay for nine hours near Loma Linda, the 28-year-old San Bernardino gang member faces arraignment on five criminal charges, sheriff's officials say. Isaac Michael Castillo is scheduled for his first court hearing Friday, Dec. 30, on charges of residential burglary, false imprisonment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, making criminal threats, and being under the influence of narcotics while armed with a gun, investigators said in a written statement.

