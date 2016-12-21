Lake Arrowhead headed toward recycled...

Lake Arrowhead headed toward recycled water

At the Lake Arrowhead Community Services District regular meeting held December 13, board members heard from General Manager Catherine Cerri about the need to become 'self-reliant' for its water supply. According to documents acquired by The Alpenhorn News , at a September 13 regular meeting, the Lake Arrowhead Community Services District approved an agreement with the United States Bureau of Reclamation to partner in conducting a study entitled 'the Lake Arrowhead Water Management Study referred to as Hillside Ponds Indirect Potable Reuse Project' a project that is hoped will make the district 'self-reliant.'

