Jury selection complete in San Bernardino Countya s Colonies corruption case

Jury selection for San Bernardino County's biggest public corruption trial wrapped up Tuesday, paving the way for opening statements Jan. 4. In the Colonies case , Rancho Cucamonga developer Jeff Burum stands accused of bribing four former top county officials more than a decade ago to settle a nearly five-year-old lawsuit he filed against the county in 2002. Burum and three other defendants - former county Supervisor Paul Biane, former Assistant Assessor Jim Erwin, and Mark Kirk, former chief of staff for former county Supervisor Gary Ovitt - admit no wrongdoing and maintain their innocence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.