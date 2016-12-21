Ita s already raining in Southern California as storms line up

A storm will bring the Southland some rain today followed by one expected to trigger snowfall at low elevations, creating dangerous driving conditions on New year's Eve in the San Gabriel Mountains and on the road to Las Vegas, National Weather Service forecasters said. The low-pressure system forecast to strike the Southland today is expected to produce 0.7 inches of rain and have little impact in the mountains, where the snow level will remain at around 7,000 feet, according to an NWS statement.

