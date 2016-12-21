Highland deputies recover 2 stolen vehicles in less than 5 hours
HIGHLAND >> Deputies arrested three people in less than five hours reportedly connected to two separate stolen vehicle cases, officials said Thursday. San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies arrested Gerardo Cebreros, 24, and William Mata, 23, both San Bernardino transients Thursday morning on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a sheriff's news release.
