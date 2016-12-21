Herea s when the San Bernardino Count...

Herea s when the San Bernardino Countya s Colonies corruption trial will finally begin

It began nearly 15 years ago as a complex land rights lawsuit against San Bernardino County and over the course of a decade grew into what prosecutors have called the biggest public corruption scandal in county history. Like in the civil lawsuit filed in 2002, lawyers on both sides have been battling it out in court for years in the criminal case, where appeals have been heard by the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Riverside, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal in Pasadena and the state Supreme Court.

