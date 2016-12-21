Herea s when the San Bernardino Countya s Colonies corruption trial will finally begin
It began nearly 15 years ago as a complex land rights lawsuit against San Bernardino County and over the course of a decade grew into what prosecutors have called the biggest public corruption scandal in county history. Like in the civil lawsuit filed in 2002, lawyers on both sides have been battling it out in court for years in the criminal case, where appeals have been heard by the Fourth District Court of Appeal in Riverside, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal in Pasadena and the state Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|8 hr
|JMO
|68
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Chosen Traveler
|32,698
|Colton "Ski Land" (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Ski4Ever
|10
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Sun
|common sense
|234
|Redlands Community Hospital Is Being Sued Again (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Jessbrode
|5
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|Dec 30
|Provider
|22
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC