Heavy snow, rainfall expected throughout Southern California
Clouds move over Chino Hills, CA., Friday, December 23, 2016. It looks like it will be a white Christmas in Southern California mountains with a cold winter storm system remaining in the region today, which could lead to some treacherous holiday driving conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|45
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|Sat
|heyhaileexo
|8
|Girl looking to trade with girl
|Sat
|heyhaileexo
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11)
|Dec 16
|Summit Orthodontics
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC