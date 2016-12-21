Extremist Muslims will not have final...

Extremist Muslims will not have final word, terrorism expert says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Brian Levin, Director, Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, from California State University San Bernardino, speaks to those gathered Friday afternoon December 23, 2016 during the 31st Annual West Coast Jalsa Salana held at the Islam Ahmadiyya Movement Inc. in Chino. The convention, which was attended by many city leaders and police chiefs from throughout the area, focused on the theme of “True Islam: A Campaign Against Extremism.” “Terrorists may have the loudest word, but not the last one,” Brian Levin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 41 min ThomasA 35
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 14 hr Trojan 32,676
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) 16 hr annonymous 228
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) Sat unsure 45
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Sat heyhaileexo 8
Girl looking to trade with girl Sat heyhaileexo 1
News The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10) Dec 17 Now_What- 7,045
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 277,352,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC