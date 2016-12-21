Extremist Muslims will not have final word, terrorism expert says

Brian Levin, Director, Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, from California State University San Bernardino, speaks to those gathered Friday afternoon December 23, 2016 during the 31st Annual West Coast Jalsa Salana held at the Islam Ahmadiyya Movement Inc. in Chino. The convention, which was attended by many city leaders and police chiefs from throughout the area, focused on the theme of “True Islam: A Campaign Against Extremism.” “Terrorists may have the loudest word, but not the last one,” Brian Levin said.

