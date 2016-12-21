CSUSB Holiday Food Drive Collects 1,8...

CSUSB Holiday Food Drive Collects 1,800 LBS of Food for The Den

"I'm very proud of students in the Comm 243D course who went above and beyond to make this campaign a success. Also, I'm humbled by the generosity shown by our campus this year, more than tripling the amount of donations in 2015," San Bernardino, CA - Students, faculty, and staff from 31 different departments and organizations at Cal State San Bernardino came together to contribute to the 5th Annual Holiday PSA Food Drive benefiting The DEN Food Pantry, providing emergency nourishment to students in need.

