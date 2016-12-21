CSUSB Holiday Food Drive Collects 1,800 LBS of Food for The Den
"I'm very proud of students in the Comm 243D course who went above and beyond to make this campaign a success. Also, I'm humbled by the generosity shown by our campus this year, more than tripling the amount of donations in 2015," San Bernardino, CA - Students, faculty, and staff from 31 different departments and organizations at Cal State San Bernardino came together to contribute to the 5th Annual Holiday PSA Food Drive benefiting The DEN Food Pantry, providing emergency nourishment to students in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Empire California.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Trojan
|32,682
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Tue
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Mon
|Ene
|1
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|45
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11)
|Dec 16
|Summit Orthodontics
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC