Congressional report on encryption calls backdoors a dangerous 'overreaction'
Strong encryption just scored a win, with the release of a Congressional report that states unequivocally that legally mandated backdoors would do more harm than good. Echoing the findings of the European ENISA committee in early December, the U.S. Congressional report found that compromising consumer access to encryption would not only put citizens at risk but could seriously jeopardize national security.
