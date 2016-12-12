Chilly, wet weather predicted for the...

Chilly, wet weather predicted for the final days of 2016

12 hrs ago

Two low-pressure systems could bring as much as an inch of rain to the Southland valleys between today and Sunday, up to 2 inches of rain on lower-elevation mountain slopes and about a half-foot of snow higher up. The precipitation will be accompanied by below-average temperatures - a drop of about 15 degrees from Thursday's highs - that should last into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

San Bernardino, CA

