Chilly, wet weather predicted for the final days of 2016
Two low-pressure systems could bring as much as an inch of rain to the Southland valleys between today and Sunday, up to 2 inches of rain on lower-elevation mountain slopes and about a half-foot of snow higher up. The precipitation will be accompanied by below-average temperatures - a drop of about 15 degrees from Thursday's highs - that should last into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Provider
|22
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Trojan
|32,689
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|63
|Donaldson company
|20 hr
|Nicholasville
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Tue
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Dec 26
|Ene
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Dec 26
|Lori
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC