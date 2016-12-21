Center for homeless men approved by San Bernardino City Council, after reversal
SAN BERNARDINO >> The comprehensive transitional living center for homeless men that the City Council had partly approved in July, before later shooting it down, got the council's approval Monday night - this time for good. The 6-0 vote allows the plan to move forward with constructing the center on the north side of Walnut Street between Pico Avenue and San Marcos Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|unsure
|45
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|heyhaileexo
|8
|Girl looking to trade with girl
|13 hr
|heyhaileexo
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11)
|Dec 16
|Summit Orthodontics
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC