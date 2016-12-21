Building the future
The new-look City Council will have its hands full as it charges into 2017 and deals with several key areas. Over the last few years, Hesperia has witnessed several major road projects, including the Ranchero Underpass and Ranchero Interchange at Interstate 15. The projects have increased traffic flow on Ranchero Road, prompting the city to plan improvements along the nearly 7-mile stretch of road.
