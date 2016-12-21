Better Life Fitness offers seminar weight-loss program Jan. 15
Better Life Fitness, a Redlands-based fitness and wellness company, will offer its sixth 20/40 Project weight-loss program beginning in January. The program is intended to help overweight people lose 20 pounds in 40 days, teaching them how to eat to lose weight and keep the weight off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|unsure
|45
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|heyhaileexo
|8
|Girl looking to trade with girl
|13 hr
|heyhaileexo
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11)
|Dec 16
|Summit Orthodontics
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC