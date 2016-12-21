A Study in Contrasts - " Benghazi vs. Ankara
In Roman ruler Julius Caesar's account of the Gallic Wars, written in the ancient manuscript Commentarii de Bello Gallico, he describes the principle of "murum aries attigit" - which states that a soon-to-be-conquered city would be offered conditions of surrender by the Romans, but only "before the battering-ram should touch the wall." And, should it touch the wall, no longer would such mercy would be shown, and only total devastation would follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|unsure
|45
|lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|heyhaileexo
|8
|Girl looking to trade with girl
|13 hr
|heyhaileexo
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|Fri
|Trump your President
|25
|The children of illegal aliens (anchor babies) ... (Jan '10)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|7,045
|Summit Orthodontics in Chino Hills, CA (Mar '11)
|Dec 16
|Summit Orthodontics
|18
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC