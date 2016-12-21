A Study in Contrasts - " Benghazi vs. Ankara

In Roman ruler Julius Caesar's account of the Gallic Wars, written in the ancient manuscript Commentarii de Bello Gallico, he describes the principle of "murum aries attigit" - which states that a soon-to-be-conquered city would be offered conditions of surrender by the Romans, but only "before the battering-ram should touch the wall." And, should it touch the wall, no longer would such mercy would be shown, and only total devastation would follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.