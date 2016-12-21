A look at the Colonies corruption case through the years in San Bernardino County
Former San Bernardino County Assessor and former Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Postmus entered a guilty plea before Judge Michael Smith in San Bernardino Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to accept a bribe and conflict of interest in the Colonies case for actions while he was chairman of the Board of Supervisors, and to one count of misappropriation of public funds while he was county Assessor in a separate case on Monday, March 28, 2011.
